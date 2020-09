Weather Alerts

Highs will be close to 105 today, which is about 8 degrees above average!

Some good news amidst the hot forecast: The Smoke Advisory has been canceled for the Coachella Valley, but remains in effect for areas to our West closer to the Bobcat Fire.

Because of the reduction in smoke, our Air Quality is in the "Good" range this morning!

Moving into the weekend, we hover near 105. Next week temps heat up closer to 110!