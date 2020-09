Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warnings and Heat Advisories persist today:

High pressure dominates the Western US with highs well above average from here to the Coast and up and down California.

Air quality remains in the Moderate Range today, with less smoke local wildfires that are now well contained.

Yesterday, we hit 108, today will be similar.

Late this weekend and into next week, the temps go down a bit, but still remain above normal.