Weather Alerts

We're no longer looking a Red Flag Warning today, but parts of the state (much of it) under a Heat Advisory through tomorrow.

High pressure again keeping the temps 10-15 degrees above normal.

Air quality continues to improve as wildfires are slowed by our firefighters.

Temperatures today will rival those of yesterday when we hit 111.

Into next week as we move further into October, daytime highs finally show signs of cooling off!