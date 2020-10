Weather Alerts

Skies are nice and clear here, and temps down into the sixties and fifties this morning, but we'll still be warmer than normal today.

The Marine Layer is thickening up and moving inland, so cooler temperatures are approaching!

Still very dry across California, even with the cooler weather. Red Flag Warnings persist in Northern California.

Highs drop down into the eighties and even some upper seventies pop into view on our 7-Day Forecast!