A Windy and Cool Start to the Week

Weather Alerts

Blustery winds up to 35mph continue today, as does the Wind Advisory. A High Wind Warning is also up to the East of the Valley, as well as Red Flag Warnings throughout SoCal.

A front and area of low pressure sliding by to the North are creating the windy and cool conditions, which will slowly subside as high pressure builds back in.

Winds have kicked up lots of dust and fine particulate matter, creating air quality issues for the Valley, presently our AQI is in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" Range at 149.

Winds will gradually settle down this evening and tomorrow.

Highs rebound, by Halloween Weekend, we're back into the lower nineties.