Improving Weather this Week

Weather Alerts

After a gusty day that saw a high of 71 and winds of 40mph, today is moving in a more comfortable direction. Highs will span the upper 70s, and winds are greatly reduced here. Not so in the Inland Empire where Red Flag and High Wind Warnings remain in effect.

An area of low pressure will pull farther East and high pressure moves in over the next few days, calming winds and raising temps.

With the calmer winds, the AQI has improved greatly. Yesterday, in the Hazardous range much of the day, today it has returned to Moderate:

Temperatures are on track to be near normal late week, and into the 90s for Halloween. Don't forget to set your clocks BACK on Sunday!