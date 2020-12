Weather Alerts

High pressure is building in from the West, but there are still areas of gusty winds, and the airmass remains fairly cool. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Noon near LA.

Seasonal conditions expected today as cool air pours in from up North, keeping highs near 70.

Through the week, highs hold close to that 70 degree mark, but as we hit the weekend we start to see a modest but pleasant warming trend.