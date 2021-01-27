Storm #3 Takes Aim at the Southland

Weather Alerts

This morning's lows were not quite as chilly as yesterday's but certainly cold enough!

The views remain spectacular from the Valley floor, as indicated by this shot sent to us from Rob Churchwell.

You can send us your photos and more simply use share@kesq.com!

A storm system (third in a row) arrives late tomorrow here in the Valley, but is making noise up north with heavy rain, flooding, and a Blizzard Warning for the Sierras.

For us, a Winter Storm Watch is prepped to launch tomorrow at 10 PM for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties as potentially heavy snow above 5,500 feet moves. Snow levels will drop to 4,500 feet, not nearly as low as the previous storm Monday.

Snowfall totals could add ten inches or more to resort levels, particularly in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The heaviest rain will arrive early Friday morning, and we could see West Valley locations get as much as 0.50", with much lower totals in the East Valley.

Highs today will be in line with yesterday's numbers (58 in Palm Springs) under partly cloudy (and increasingly cloudy) skies.

After the rain ends, highs will climb a bit for the weekend, and be closer to normal next week.

Track it all from our First Alert Weather app, you can download that here: