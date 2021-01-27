San Bernardino County Fire Department issues evacuation warning for burn scar areas ahead of winter storm

California

The San Bernardino County Fire Department has issued an evacuation warning for burn scar areas from the El Dorado Fire and the Apple Fire.

The warning is in response to a winter storm expected to hit the Inland Empire late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Fire officials are concerned that heavy rain could cause flooding and debris flows in the neighborhoods in and near burn scar areas.

The warnings affect a handful of neighborhoods generally along Beaumont Avenue north of Oak Valley Parkway.

