Evacuation orders for El Dorado Fire expanded further north of the blaze

Officials announced an immediate evacuation order has been issued for the residents in Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks.

Residents have been told to evacuate via Highway 38 North toward Big Bear.

Last night, an evacuation warning was issued Oak Glen Rd to Hwy 38 West of Bryant to Garnet.

Click here for an interactive map courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Evacuations Orders (red)



- Areas east of Bryant from Highway 38 South to Yucaipa Blvd, then east on Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to Freemont Street, then South to Grande View Drive, then along Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows, and east to Edgar Canyon Road.

- The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard St to the County Line, and East of Nancy Ave. and west of Beaumont Ave.

- Oak Glen (partial, see road closures), Mountain Home Village, and Forest Falls

Evacuation Warning (yellow) - Voluntary, but you should be prepared to leave at any time.



- Evacuation warning in place for east of Beaumont Ave east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area , North to Cherry Valley Blvd to the County Line Road.

- North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38, East of Garnet. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Emergency Notification Systems:



- San Bernardino County Residents: Sign up for San Bernardino County Telephone Emergency Notification System, or call 1-888-435-7565.

- Riverside County Residents: Sign up for the Riverside County Swift911 System. Visit https://www.rivcoready.org/ for updated information and preparedness information.\

The fire is currently estimated at 11,479 acres with 19% containment, as of Wednesday morning.

Fire map as of Wednesday morning.

The El Dorado Fire was sparked by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

Capt. Bennet said the family attempted to put the fire out, but it was too late.

"I could imagine this is a terribly traumatic experience for them, they were going to have a happy family moment, that obviously went terribly wrong," Capt. Bennet said.

The fire started about 50 miles west in Yucaipa but winds carried smokey conditions into the Coachella Valley.

Over 700 firefighters are at the frontlines pushing through difficult terrain to gain the upper hand on containment. Not only are resources stretched thin but that smoky sky and wind making it difficult for air support.

“If there's no good visibility. then we won't have the planes up," said Kramer. "And i think people don't realize that when it gets really windy, we can't fly.”

Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up as well but firefighters are prepared.

