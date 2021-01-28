A Significant Storm Drops into SoCal

Weather Alerts

Heavy rain, snow and heavy runoff are all part of the scenario heading into the overnight hours tonight as a storm approaches.

The threat of heavy rains in the mountain areas scarred by recent wildfires creates an increased risk of mudslides and flooding hazards. An evacuation warning has been issued for residents of neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway. The Flash Flood Watch will cover all areas West of the Coachella Valley.

Rainfall, heavy at times, will primarily affect areas North of the Valley. However, we could see substantial rainfall on the Valley floor. This is especially true in West Valley cities.

Snow in the mountains will continue to pile up. We are likely to see some snow-melt runoff initially as the storm begins with rain even at the 5,000 foot level and below.

The rain is likely to be heaviest into the overnight hours heading into Friday morning.

Showers will taper off into Friday afternoon as we dry out. The storm will lift out of the region, paving the way for warmer, drier conditions this weekend.

