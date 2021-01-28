Evacuation order: People in San Bernardino County burn scar areas prepare for mudslides, flooding

News Headlines

People living living in and around burn scar areas in San Bernardino County are being asked to evacuate ahead of the next winter storm.

With rain in the forecast, authorities say the areas where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned are now at high risk for mudslides and flooding.

The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeast Yucaipa, Oak Glen, and Mountain Home Village. The warning primarily affects neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway.

"It’s very important to get this message out there — that this is an evacuation order,” a spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff Department said Thursday morning.

It’s now mandatory for residents in and around the burn scar area to evacuate with the threat of rain coming around 10 pm tonight.

The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at Redlands East Valley High School.

Authorities are asking people to leave as soon as possible today. They say if residents wait until later tonight, there could be hundreds trying to get out at one time

#UPDATE We’re in Yucaipa about to be briefed on the threat of mudslides/flash flooding tonight where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned. There’s an evacuation warning for homes near burn scar areas. Live 12p on @KESQ pic.twitter.com/3xcEcMAMNt — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) January 28, 2021

Cal Fire has been urging residents to prepare their homes and evacuate safely.

"What that means is those residents should start packing the stuff they need, proper paperwork, medication, pets, whatever they're gonna take with them,” said Captain Cordova, Cal Fire.

Residents in the area started sandbagging the perimeter of their homes on Wednesday. Some, already evacuated, plan to return once the storm passes.

Captain Cordova added that rain is projected to fall higher up on the San Bernardino mountains at the 6,000 foot level. He says that means it will melt the snowpack and could add to the danger by triggering even more debris flow.

MORE: Homeowners in Snow Creek prepare for possible flooding and mudslides as winter storm approaches

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing storm coverage on-air and online.

Click here for TENS system. In an effort to quickly communicate information on impending dangers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS).

The Red Cross will be virtual during the Evacuation Warning and available at 571-595-7771.

Large animals will be accepted at the Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino Public Information Line – (909) 355-8800

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!