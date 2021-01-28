Homeowners in Snow Creek prepare for possible flooding and mudslides as winter storm approaches

News

People living in the Snow Creek Community south of Palm Springs are bracing for possible flooding and debris flows as a result of a winter storm expected to move into the Coachella Valley area Thursday night.

The community could be hit with runoff from surrounding mountains and hillsides left scorched by the Snow Fire, which broke out in the area last September.

The Snow Fire burned 6,254 acres in September 2020.

Captain Cordova added that rain is projected to fall higher up on the San Bernardino mountains at the 6,000 foot level. He says that means it will melt the snowpack and could add to the danger by triggering even more debris flow.

MORE: People in San Bernardino County burn scar areas prepare for mudslides, flooding

