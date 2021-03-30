Gusty Winds for Tuesday

Weather Alerts

A trough moved through, enhancing winds overnight and into today and also cooling us off from yesterday's 96 degree high.

The winds are strong enough to prompt a Wind Advisory in the Inland Empire from this morning through 3 p.m. tomorrow and for the Desert Hot Springs and San Gorgonio pass from midnight tonight until 3 tomorrow. Winds will shift and become more off shore, so expect gustier winds to our West than here in the Valley.

Winds this afternoon on the Valley floor will top out near 25mph.

Yesterday we hit 96, today we'll be about 10-12 degrees cooler.

For the coming Easter Holiday weekend, highs again return to the mid-90s so get set for some toasty temps into the weekend.

Be sure to download the KESQ First Alert Weather app and be dialed in to the latest weather forecast from the First Alert Weather Team! Click here.