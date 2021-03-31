Breezy and Warm Today

Weather Alerts

Offshore Santa Ana Winds continue into this afternoon, with gusts on the Valley floor to around 20mph. Winds will be stronger on the West side of the San Gorgonio Pass.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3 this afternoon as those winds will remain gusty.

It will also be hotter than our normal 81 degree high, and the heat builds in over the Easter Holiday Weekend.

Highs this afternoon will top out near 88 as we did yesterday.

Into the weekend, we'll get dangerously close to triple digits (not unheard of this time of year) before we cool off a bit into next week.

