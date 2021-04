Weather Alerts

Sunny skies under a ridge of high pressure, but a trough moving in means some gusty winds later.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect this evening at 10 and remain in effect through 6 tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts of up to 25-35mph are expected overnight and into the morning.

Winds will have little impact on temperatures, which are running about 10-12 degrees above average and will continue to do so.

Even into the weekend, highs hover in those mid 90s!