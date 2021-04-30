More Heat to Kickoff the Weekend

Weather Alerts

Yesterday's 101 will be eclipsed by this afternoon's temperatures as high pressure once again boosts temps around SoCal.

In this heat, remember to take your usual "Desert Summer" heat precautions:

And don't forget about Fido and his friends, always check pavement temps before walking your pets. Don't burn those paws!

Gusty winds arrive late tomorrow into Sunday, which will have the benefit of cooling things down a bit.

Highs today will be close to record levels (records: PSP 106, TRM 104).

Into Sunday, the winds push highs into the lower 90s, but the triple digits return late next week.