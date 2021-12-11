Another chilly morning expected Sunday

It will cool off again overnight, so lows will definitely be on the cool side again Sunday!

Skies will be clear and sunny tomorrow and into Monday before a storm pushes into the region Tuesday.

It will be roughly as cool as we were on both Friday and Saturday, so sweater weather is here for the entire day, and all of next week, too!

By Tuesday, a First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect as we anticipate rain, wind, and snow in the mountains. Rain could range between 0.25 and 0.50" for the Valley with significant snow above 5,000 feet. Winds will gust to 35mph. That has prompted a number of warnings and watches that will likely expand as we move into early next week.

And temperatures will be well below normal throughout the week even after the storm passes. Again, Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Alert Day, so remain vigilant of dangerous conditions!