First Alert Weather Alert Wednesday due to gusty shore winds

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Wednesday until 7:00 p.m. for strong offshore winds. The strength of these winds will cause travel issues, reduce visibility, blow lightweight, unsecured objects away, and potentially lead to power outages.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours, being the strongest north of the interstate.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for the Inland Empire and San Bernardino mountains. Gusts could reach up to 60 MPH and bring the possibility of downed trees and/or powerlines.

A Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, and High Desert will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Take the time now to secure lightweight objects outside like potted plants, patio cushions, as well as umbrellas.

Winds will weaken through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Breezy conditions can still be expected but the strongest winds will be in the past.

Today's cloud cover will gradually clear through the evening, with more sunshine on tap for the rest of the week. The remainder of the week will be cooler with highs in the 60s until we hit the weekend.

