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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:37AM PDT until May 4 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:57 AM
Published 3:37 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the northern Coachella Valley below
the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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