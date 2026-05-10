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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued May 10 at 3:05AM PDT until May 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:05 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 104 to 109
degrees possible.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected on Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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