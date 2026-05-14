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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 10:47AM PDT until May 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 10:47 AM

* WHAT…For the desert slopes of the Riverside and San Diego County
mountains, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph,
locally up to 65 mph. For the San Diego County deserts west winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph, locally up to 60 near the
mountain foothills.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, and
San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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