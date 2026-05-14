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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 10:47AM PDT until May 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 10:47 AM

* WHAT…For the High Desert west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45
to 55 mph expected. For the eastern slopes of the San Bernardino
mountains west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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