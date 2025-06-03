Palm Springs cooling center locations now open
As temperatures rise in the Coachella Valley, the City of Palm Springs reminds residents that cooling centers are now available to provide relief when temperatures hit 100 degrees or higher.
The following locations will serve as cooling centers through the end of September:
- James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center
480 W. Tramview Road
Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(760) 323-8271
- Palm Springs Public Library
300 S. Sunrise Way
Open Monday & Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
(760) 322-7323
City officials say pets are welcome! Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.
Additionally, Martha’s Village and Kitchen will operate the Palm Springs Access Center, 225 El Cielo Rd. (across from the airport), daily as a cooling space for unhoused individuals. Those in need of overnight shelter will be transported to the Palm Springs Navigation Center.
For more information, visit EngagePalmSprings.com