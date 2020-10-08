Temperatures moving closer to seasonal

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures will be making their way closer to seasonal through the weekend. The average Thursday and Friday is 92°. A trough of low pressure is dipping south and will bring cooling along with some breezy winds for the mountains and desert.

This trough of low pressure will be over Southern California on Saturday, making it the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 90s for the desert. By Saturday, along the coast, there is a chance for sprinkles before the trough pushes out farther south and moves into Northern Baja.

Winds will be onshore through Saturday. Southwest to west winds 20-30 mph with isolated gusts in the 50s, especially for more wind prone areas.

Temperatures on Saturday will be the coolest with the lower 90s continuing through Sunday.