First significant storm of the season arrives this weekend

First Alert Forecast

Palm Springs airport has not recorded any rainfall since April 11th. That 209 days! A significant cold core low pressure system pushing south from the west will bring gusty winds, rain, snow, and a significant drop to temperatures. The best chance to see rainfall Saturday on the valley floor will be the late morning into the afternoon.

Gusty winds in the 30s are being recorded through the Coachella Valley Saturday morning. Through 10 p.m. Sunday a Wind Advisory is in effect. Winds will be from the southwest to west winds 20-30 mph with gusts reaching as high as 70 mph for wind prone locations. Power outages could result from these winds as well as downed trees/branches.

Temperatures will be dropping significantly. Above an elevation of 5,000 ft. there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday. Heavy snowfall could lead to difficult travel for these locations in the Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains.

How much snowfall?

- 6 inches to 6,000 ft.

- 6 - 12 inches 6,000 - 7,000 ft.

- 12-18 inches 7,000 - 8,000 ft.

With this system there will be a Flash Flood Watch over burn scar locations. The El Dorado and Apple fire burn scars. Debris flow will be possible with heavy rain potential.

Temperatures will be nice and cool! The average is 81° this weekend and highs will remain in the 60s with lows overnight reaching into the 40s.