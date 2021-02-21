Tracking a warming trend for the coming week

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures warmed quite a bit Saturday. Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 81° where the average was 73°. It was also breezy through the day. Peak winds recorded at Palm springs Airport reached 47 mph. Whitewater saw gusts to 61 mph.

Sunday will not see as strong of winds but it will still be breezy during the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds have shifted offshore compared to yesterday where they were onshore. The San Gorgonio Pass and Riverside County mountains have a Wind Advisory in effect through 3 p.m. Sunday. Winds are not expected to be as strong as Saturday. Winds will be northeasterly 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

This has to do with a trough of low pressure pushing east and a ridge of high pressure building over the west. That ridge of high pressure will also provide more warming by Monday and through the week. Wednesday, another round of onshore breezy winds are expected.

