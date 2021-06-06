Feeling cooler temperatures over the next several days

First Alert Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 108° on Saturday. The average this time of year is 101°. A trough of low pressure will filter in some cooler air with an onshore flow. Some clouds will also be visible overhead Sunday night and Monday. There will be enough moisture along the coast with the marine layer to bring some chances of drizzle Sunday morning and Monday morning. The rest of the region will remain dry.

This trough of low pressure will bring a second wave Tuesday, keeping onshore flow in place. Winds along mountain passes and through the desert could reach a range of gusts 30-50 mph. At this time, winds are not strong enough to issue a First Alert Weather Alert Day and look to remain below this criteria.

The Palm Springs Police Department has issued a road closure for Gene Autry Sunday morning. N Gene Autry from E Via Escuela to Interstate 10 is closed due to poor visibility and sand pile up.

There has been a swarm of earthquakes near the Salto Sea. The strongest was a 5.3 M. "Today's swarm is not close enough to the San Andreas fault to raise concern. We have never seen a foreshock more than 10 km from its mainshock and this swarm is about 25 km from the end of the San Andreas fault," said Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist, on Twitter Saturday.

Temperatures will see a few degrees of a cool down Sunday with some more noticeable cooling over the next several days. Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will warm again as a ridge of high pressure builds.

