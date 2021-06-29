Heat drops, humidity increases

First Alert Forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity (at least today and tomorrow). Monsoon moisture is on the increase, already dropping temps in the valley after clocking at high of 117 yesterday (just below the 118 record). Humidity will make it less comfortable today, despite the cooler highs.

Evaporative coolers won't work well today, and you may discover a "frizz factor" you're not used to!

Moisture will linger through most of the week, leaving us a 20%-30% chance of thunderstorms of afternoon/evening showers through Thursday.

Futurecast data indicates small chance of showers for later today.

Highs will be near seasonal normals today through Friday, with only a modest increase for the weekend. We will dry out substantially by the holiday weekend.