Highs 10°+ above normal continue into the weekend

High pressure remains in place over California. As a result, Santa Ana winds will continue into the start of the weekend.

The offshore winds will continue to dry out the Southland, elevating the fire risk. Gusts Friday morning around the Coachella Valley look to peak in the 20-25 MPH range.

High temperatures in the 90s will continue into and through the weekend ahead. The next cooldown will begin early next week and highs will cool into the low 80s by Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!