Mild conditions will usher in the weekend

Skies remained partly cloudy and will through today and the next few days, with comfortable conditions throughout.

A Tamarisk fire continues to burn in the East Valley near Indio, and that created air quality issues yesterday but today AQI readings have recovered.

Only small areas of Moderate AQI remain in place today.

Light winds overnight and into the morning helped alleviate the smoky conditions we were suffering from yesterday.

High pressure will ridge in over the next few days, and we'll see a very stable and consistent forecast thanks to that.

That stability in the forecast is well illustrated by the temperature range we see on the coming seven days.