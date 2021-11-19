Clouds to kick off the weekend

Clouds stream into the Valley this morning and are expected to hang around through this evening, slowly clearing out tomorrow.

Those clouds didn't spoil our view of Lunar Eclipse that happened overnight, as captured by Lynne Tucker.

Air Quality has drifted into the Moderate Range today for much of the Valley, and we continue to monitor that evolving situation.

Yesterday's high at PSP hit 82, we'll be similar this afternoon despite the cloud cover.

Into the weekend skies should gradually clear out, and we'll hold in those low 80s. As we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday, highs drop into the 70s!