A mild start to Thanksgiving Week

Highs are running about 5-6 degrees above normal through today thanks to some modest Santa Ana Winds that will gradually diminish today. Due to those winds, and Wind Advisory is in place for LA and Ventura counties until 3 p.m.

A slightly broader area is also under a Red Flag Warning for the same time period due to low dew points and winds.

Winds maxed out just over 21 m.p.h. here in the Valley in the last 24 hours.

Cooler conditions arrive as a front swing through Tuesday into Wednesday, turning winds more onshore than offshore.

That cooler air will arrive by Wednesday dropping in from the Northern California.

Highs will move closer to our seasonal norm of 76 for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, then return to the lower 80s by Friday and the weekend.