Skies were clear and temps chilly this morning, dipping into the 30s at the East end of the Valley.

A ridge of high pressure continues to create modest offshore breezes that will raise temps over the next few days.

Persistent dry conditions will stay in place through the week, too.

Highs today will run in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow we'll see highs peak in at 87, then a slow cooling trend into the weekend.