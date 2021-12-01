Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
Near record temps expected again today

Yesterday we topped out at 91 degrees, tying a record over 70 years old!

That capped off a month that saw temps nearly 7 degrees above normal throughout the month, and here are some other interesting weather notes regarding November:

Today, offshore winds continue, and there is a small area under a Wind Advisory in the mountains North of Los Angeles that will expire at 2 p.m.

Highs will be near record level across much of the Western U.S. underneath a strong ridge of high pressure.

That ridge weakens overnight and into tomorrow, allowing onshore winds to return, and bringing slightly cooler temps into play over the next few days.

First Alert Forecast

Patrick Evans

