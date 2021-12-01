Near record temps expected again today

Yesterday we topped out at 91 degrees, tying a record over 70 years old!

That capped off a month that saw temps nearly 7 degrees above normal throughout the month, and here are some other interesting weather notes regarding November:

Today, offshore winds continue, and there is a small area under a Wind Advisory in the mountains North of Los Angeles that will expire at 2 p.m.

Highs will be near record level across much of the Western U.S. underneath a strong ridge of high pressure.

That ridge weakens overnight and into tomorrow, allowing onshore winds to return, and bringing slightly cooler temps into play over the next few days.