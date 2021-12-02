More records fall during early December heat

High temps hit 91 at PSP and 89 at TRM, besting the previous Palm Springs record by 1 degree and tying the record at Thermal.

The ridge of high pressure is migrating eastward so the heat should start to ease today with a slow cooling trend into the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s today, and it will be a very pleasant, mild evening for Village Fest tonight in Palm Springs!

A stronger marine layer will enhance some cooling through Saturday before offshore winds return.

Numbers don't really cool down appreciably until the middle of next week.