First Alert Forecast
By
Published 8:32 AM

More records fall during early December heat

High temps hit 91 at PSP and 89 at TRM, besting the previous Palm Springs record by 1 degree and tying the record at Thermal.

The ridge of high pressure is migrating eastward so the heat should start to ease today with a slow cooling trend into the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s today, and it will be a very pleasant, mild evening for Village Fest tonight in Palm Springs!

A stronger marine layer will enhance some cooling through Saturday before offshore winds return.

Numbers don't really cool down appreciably until the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

