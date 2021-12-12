Sunny Monday, stormy by Tuesday

We saw another gorgeous but cool day here in the Valley with highs below average and very chilly morning lows.

Monday promises more sunshine but a storm begins to move in by Monday evening with clouds and breezy conditions. By Tuesday, a host of watches and warnings will cover the region. The mountain communities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch, likely to become a warning by Tuesday. A Wind Advisory surround the Valley, with a High Wind Watch (also to become a warning) in the mountains stretching down through San Diego County.

Rain is likely by Tuesday morning, and significant snow will fall in our local mountains, too.

Our rainfall totals will likely be in the quarter inch range, but we could see more than that. Much need rain is welcome to help alleviate the drought we remain in.

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Alert Day, and cool conditions will remain after the storm passes.