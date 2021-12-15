Storm leaves chilly temps in its wake

A chilly start to the morning as the storm of yesterday pulls out of the region.

It will remain cool today and for the rest of the week, with highs only in the lower 60s.

There's fresh snow on the tops of peaks across California, including our local mountains.

A weak front will keep us cooler than normal through the weekend.

Tuesday's storm dropped a lot of rain and snow around SoCal.

Typically we'd be near 70 for the high, but through the weekend we'll stay in those low-to-mid 60s!