Morning lows were well into the 30s and 40s today.

Highs will remain in the lower 60s today, with only minimal increases for the weekend.

A cold air mass in place shows little sign of moving anytime soon, so cooler than normal conditions will prevail.

Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening thanks to a passing front up North.

Another chance of showers appears in the 7-Day just as Winter officially begins.