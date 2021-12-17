Wind Advisory covers portions of the Valley today

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for a large swath of Southern California due to gusty offshore winds.

That Advisory does include portions of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, and we will feel the effects of those gusty winds even in areas not included in the Advisory.

Winds will be gusty, but not extreme, in the Valley today.

The winds are a result of a large ridge of high pressure over the Great Basin that will keep offshore flow steady through early tomorrow morning.

Highs remain very stable through the weekend and into next week, with a chance of showers developing late Tuesday into Wednesday,