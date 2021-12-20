Chilly morning, mild afternoon to start the week

We endured a Frost Advisory through 8 this morning, and lows certainly supported it.

Today we expect near seasonal highs, with mostly sunny skies as high pressure lingers over the Western U.S.

There is a series of storms developing well to our North that will impact SoCal and the Valley starting Thursday. Today, those storms hover well of the coast.

By Thursday we could see light precip here in the Valley, with heavier rainfall and snow in the mountains.

By late Thursday, rainfall should look like this:

Another round of rain and snow is likely to arrive late Christmas Day and linger into the night.

Download the KEQ First Alert weather app so that you're constantly up to date!