Winds diminish and clouds increase

Wind Advisories that have been posted for the early part of the week will expire later today as offshore winds decrease. Through the pass we'll see gust near 25mph today.

None of those advisories impact the Valley directly.

A front developing off the coast will ensure cloudy skies through tonight and tomorrow.

Despite the increase in clouds, our temps remain above average through the weekend. Today, mid-70s anticipated, much like yesterday.

Through the weekend, we'll see fewer clouds and highs will remain above average.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

