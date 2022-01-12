Winds diminish and clouds increase

Wind Advisories that have been posted for the early part of the week will expire later today as offshore winds decrease. Through the pass we'll see gust near 25mph today.

The Wind Advisories that are in place will expire as we move through today. None of those advisories impact the Valley directly.

A front developing off the coast will ensure cloudy skies through tonight and tomorrow.

Despite the increase in clouds, our temps remain above average through the weekend. Today, mid-70s anticipated, much like yesterday.

Through the weekend, we'll see fewer clouds and highs will remain above average.