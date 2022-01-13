Clouds linger into the weekend

Partly cloudy skies gave us some beautiful sunrise pictures again this morning.

Photo: Lynne Tucker

An area of low pressure off the coast is pushing clouds onshore, and will continue to do so into tomorrow.

There appear to be showers associated with this low, but this moisture is really confined to the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, above 5,000 feet, so what appear to be showers are likely areas of virga (rain that evaporates before reaching the surface).

Futurecast data reveals cloud cover into the overnight hours for SoCal.

Despite the clouds, we expect fairly mild conditions to continue, today highs into the low seventies expected.

We'll see some clearing into the weekend, but the forecast keeps partly cloudy skies with us into next week.