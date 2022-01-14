Wind Advisory covers portions of Valley

A Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday has been posted by the National Weather Service as offshore winds develop today.

Winds aren't likely to be reach disruptive levels on the Valley floor, but areas north of the I-10 and the Inland Empire, Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as Coastal areas could see winds to 50 m.p.h. through this afternoon and overnight.

Partly cloudy skies linger today and tomorrow, although it's much less cloudy than yesterday.

Highs remain pleasant through the weekend, staying those mid-70s.

Next week features a few clouds and highs in similar ranges through the extended forecast period.