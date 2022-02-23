Conditions improving into the weekend

After a night of snow in our local mountains, gusty winds, and light rain here in the Valley, things are calming down weather-wise. Look at the fresh snow in Long Valley behind the Mountain Tram station!

Snowfall was impressive:

Rainfall last night in the early morning hours came in below 0.10" for the Coachella Valley, but areas of SoCal picked up more significant rain than we did.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for our local mountains presently slated to expire at 6 p.m. with spotty snow showers still falling.

The large, cold area of low pressure is steadily moving farther to the East, pulling the precipitation with it and leaving in it's wake colder air.

Today highs will remain in the 50s to near 60.

Into the weekend we see highs climbing toward seasonable norms, and next week well above normal highs are on the way.