Viewers are capturing some great pics of our incredible views this morning:

Linda Loetscher

Michael Riley

Pat MacDonell

Peter Lazich

Low pressure moving out will leave cold air in place through today and tomorrow, with highs only in the 60s.

Expect cold conditions again tomorrow morning as well, with Frost and Freeze concerns throughout SoCal.

We warm up quickly, with near normal conditions this weekend, and highs climbing well into the 80s next week so enjoy this little taste of winter.