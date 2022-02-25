Warming up for the weekend

This morning a Frost Advisory covered the Valley through 8 a.m. due to the chilly morning lows. For second straight morning Thermal set a record low, comin gin at 28 this morning, beating the previous record of 31!

We'll start to warm up a bit this weekend, but we'll also contend with gusty winds. A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at midnight and lasts through 4 p.m. tomorrow as offshore winds return. DHS and North Palm Springs are included in the Advisory.

A large ridge of high pressure will linger into next week, elevating temps around the region.

Expect highs today to bein the upper 60s, maybe even 70 this afternoon.

Highs really soar next week, jumping well into the 80s!