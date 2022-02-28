Breezy and very mild today

A Wind Advisory is up for areas of SoCal, including DHS and North Palm Springs, then stretching out through the mountains and San Gorgonio Pass.

The broader view shows that the Advisory, in place until 2 p.m., covers a big swath of LA and Ventura counties as well.

This is the result of winds wrapping around an area of high pressure located near Salt Lake City that is pushing offshore winds through the region. It is also heating things up!

Winds on the Valley floor will hover in the 15-20mph range today.

The next three days promise much warmer than normal conditions but late in the week a system moves through that cools us off to below average temps. That will likely be accompanied by some gusty conditions late Thursday into Friday.