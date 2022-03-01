Record-setting heat possible today

Underneath a ridge of high pressure, highs will leap today, headed toward the 90s degree mark which puts us very close to records for this date:

Numbers were very mild to begin the day:

High pressure will remain intact through tomorrow before starting to break down and move eastward.

As we move into Thursday, cooler air descends into SoCal, dropping temperatures a bit on Thursday, but more dramatically by Friday and the weekend.

Into the weekend, highs will be close to ten degrees BELOW average!

Don't put the sweaters away just yet.