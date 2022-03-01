Record-setting heat possible today
Underneath a ridge of high pressure, highs will leap today, headed toward the 90s degree mark which puts us very close to records for this date:
Numbers were very mild to begin the day:
High pressure will remain intact through tomorrow before starting to break down and move eastward.
As we move into Thursday, cooler air descends into SoCal, dropping temperatures a bit on Thursday, but more dramatically by Friday and the weekend.
Into the weekend, highs will be close to ten degrees BELOW average!
Don't put the sweaters away just yet.
