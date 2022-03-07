Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
By
Published 8:44 AM

Mild and breezy start to the week

Highs will warm up as we move through this week, but we will still see some gusty conditions. A Wind Advisory is posted today through 6 p.m. for areas West of the Coachella Valley.

The low pressure system that moved through over the weekend has shifted to eastward and will leave cooler than normal temps in it's wake.

Offshore winds will be breezy throughout the day, and gusty this evening as well.

Highs this afternoon will span the lower 70s.

We'll be as warm as the upper 70s by midweek, but another weak system passes through, bringing breezy and below average temps for Thursday and Friday before warming up this weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content